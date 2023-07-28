PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook County Extension Homemakers will host a new event at the Northern Maine Fair: The Flavor of Aroostook Whoopie Pie Contest.

The contest will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds located at 84 Mechanic Street in Presque Isle. Entries will be accepted at the Agriculture Exhibition Hall from 4-4:30 p.m. with judging to begin at 4:35 p.m. Whoopie pies must represent Aroostook County in some way. Points will be awarded based on taste, appearance and how well the whoopie pie represents Aroostook County. Cash prizes will be awarded: $75 for first place, $50 for second, and $25 for third.

There is no fee to enter the contest; however, participants must pay entrance to the fair. For more information, contact Janie Schaefer at schaeferbrianjs@gmail.com or Lisa Fishman at lisa.fishman@maine.edu.