PORTLAND — Arkatechture CUSO, a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data, has formed a partnership with TEG Federal Credit Union, a New York based credit union founded as a teacher’s credit union. Founded in 1969, TEGFCU has experienced significant growth over the past ten years, and this growth has led to a need for a more sophisticated data analytics program.

TEG had previously been working with another data management and analytics vendor, but the platform wasn’t working for them. Senior managers were spending a lot of time creating manual reports every month. They knew they needed to upgrade their data analytics program but didn’t have the internal resources or expertise to do so on their own. The TEGFCU team understood that they were sitting on top of a wealth of performance-enhancing data, but they needed help unlocking it, making it easier to digest into actionable insights, and getting it into the hands of the internal decision-makers. “Since we have many different systems that do not communicate with each other, augmenting the resources of a data analytics company to help us democratize our data was the direction we wanted to pursue.” commented Cory Shapiro, Chief Operating Officer at TEGFCU.

The TEGFCU team was confident in their decision to partner with Arkatechture as all references they got from fellow credit unions were very positive. During the evaluation process, they found Arkatechture to be very transparent, and appreciated their willingness to show the product. “We really like the Arkalytics product and appreciate the support and extensive knowledge the Arkatechture team brings with them. With Arkatechture being a credit-union-focused data analytics system, we knew they would have an understanding of our needs and goals” said Cory Shapiro.

TEGFCU’s partnership with Arkatechture will allow them to serve more members and communities, and they have committed to having Arkalytics be their single source of truth to build a data-driven culture within their credit union. TEGFCU believes that “Together, everyone grows” and they feel that Arkatechture aligns well with this mindset. “We will grow, they will grow, and our members will grow,” said Cory Shapiro.