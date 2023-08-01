July set another month of heat records in Maine.

After mild overnight temperatures plagued the state, the average temperature reached 71.5 degrees Fahrenheit in Caribou last month. That’s 0.6 degrees warmer than the last record of 70.9 F, set in July of 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

That makes it not only the hottest month of the year so far, but the hottest average monthly temperature ever recorded in Caribou since records began in 1939.

The record temperature reading comes on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave in Portland that stretched on for 29 days. Low temperatures didn’t drop below 60 degrees Fahrenheit during the streak, breaking the previous record of 24 days set in August 1988.

In June, the world soared to a new record average temperature of 61.79 degrees, 1.89 degrees above the 20th Century average.