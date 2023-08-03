PORT CLYDE — Jon Mort will present “GOOD BONES” Open Studio 2023 Aug. 5-6 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fieldstone Castle, 129 Marshall Pt Lighthouse Road in Port Clyde. An artist tour and talk will take place Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. Jon’s latest collection of original colored pencil landscapes and still life as well as recently released additions to his limited edition Portfolio Print Collection will be displayed. A Rhode Island School of Design trained artist and architect, his talents for technique and design have been widely recognized as unique and evocative. Jon’s artwork has been featured in over 30 gallery and museum exhibitions and is represented worldwide by MassoniArt.com and SomervilleManningGallery.com. For more information: JonMortStudio.com or 207-372-8658.

