BANGOR — Northern Light Orthopedics at Eastern Maine Medical Center is proud to announce its recognition as a Star Performer by the American Orthopaedic Association’s “Own The Bone” program. This recognition underscores the orthopedic team’s commitment to reducing the incidence of fragility fractures, one of the most devastating consequences of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a silent but persistent disease which currently affects nearly 10 million people in the US and often leads to fragility fractures due to low bone density. Alarmingly, once a person suffers from a fragility fracture, they are up to four times more likely to experience another. Yet, this cycle is preventable with the right preventative measures and treatment plans.

Northern Light Orthopedics stands as a beacon of proactive healthcare, scoring a perfect 10 out of 10 on the “Own The Bone” program’s prevention measures. This score reflects their approach to patient care, which includes education on the importance of calcium and vitamin D, promoting healthy physical activity, fall prevention strategies, a wide range of treatment options, and thorough communication to patients and their primary care providers.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of our team’s commitment to patient health and our proactive approach to fragility fracture prevention,” says Monique Bolduc, practice manager, Northern Light Orthopedics. “Our recognition as a Star Performer truly shows our dedication to the well-being of our community.”

“It’s crucial that we continue to raise awareness about osteoporosis and ensure that those who have suffered a fragility fracture receive the highest standard of care to prevent more fractures,” adds Kathleen Forti-Gallant, DNP, FNP-C, RNFA, Northern Light Orthopedics.

The Own The Bone Star Performer designation is a testament to Northern Light Orthopedics’ commitment to making a significant difference in patient health through excellence in orthopedic care.

To learn more about our Bone Health program call 207-973-9980 or discuss with your primary care provider. Media interested in speaking with a member of Northern Light Orthopedics may contact the Marketing and Communications team at emmcmediarequest@northernlight.org or by calling 207-973-9530.