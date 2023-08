Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The very first lesson students at the future University of Maine Sustainable Aquaculture Workforce and Innovation Center should be taught is the crucial and economically sustainable difference between an environmentally sensitive true RAS (recirculating aquafarm system) and an environmentally wasteful and destructive flow through faux “RAS” system.

Sidney Block

Northport