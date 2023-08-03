Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

It is great news that construction on the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor is resuming to bring huge amounts of hydropower from Canada to the U.S. to help replace fossil fuel — gas made from petroleum.

Fighting climate change is extremely important, and this is a big step in that direction. Many thanks to those who worked tirelessly to arrive at this historic day.

Albert Howlett

Yarmouth