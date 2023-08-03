A motorist reported that his car was shot with a pellet gun on Shaker Road in Gray late Wednesday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. The victim reported that his car had been shot by a pellet gun while he was driving home.

In the past six weeks, the sheriff’s office reported that it has received several similar reports of motorists’ vehicles being shot by pellet guns while driving or parked in driveways. Many of these incidents occurred in Raymond and Gray.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that anyone with information about the incidents contact Detective Sergeant Patrick Ferriter at 207-774-1444, ext. 2173