State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead and two injured.

The crash happened Friday at about 12:24 a.m., Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Road in Lowell. Moss said the initial investigation indicated that the driver of a 2012 Chevy Sonic failed to make a curve in the road and ultimately crashed the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male from East Millinocket, and his front seat passenger, a 15-year-year old female from Lincoln, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The back seat passenger, a 17-year-old female from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service clinicians.

All three occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.