One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dover-Foxcroft Friday morning, according to Dover-Foxcroft police.

Police responded at about 6:50 a.m. to the scene of the crash on Bangor Road. There they found that two vehicles were involved. The driver of one was dead when first responders arrived. The driver of the second vehicle was transported by Lifeflight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Bangor Road remained closed for several hours while the crash was reconstructed. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not identified the drivers or released any further details about the crash as of Friday afternoon.