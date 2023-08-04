Former University of Maine All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver Dre Miller from Old Town signed a contract with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers earlier this week.

Miller was waived by the New York Giants with an injury designation in June. He reportedly suffered a lower body injury during the off-season but is healthy now.

He missed most of last season with the Giants due to a broken forearm suffered last August.

He was signed by the Giants as an unsigned free agent on May 13, 2022, and spent time on the Giants’ practice squad after returning from the broken forearm on Oct. 26.

The Giants were converting the wide receiver into a tight end-fullback but reports indicate that the Packers intend to use him as a wide receiver.

Two of the Packers rookie wide receivers are injured, according to Heavy.com

Fifth-rounder Dontayvion Wicks is in concussion protocol and seventh-round pick Grant DuBose had a back injury.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound Miller played in 38 games for the Black Bears after beginning his career at Husson University in Bangor.

He caught 104 passes, including 14 touchdown passes, for 1,848 yards.

His 1,848 receiving yards is 14th on UMaine’s all-time list.

He had at least 100 receiving yards in seven games.

Miller was an All-CAA first team selection in the abbreviated spring season in 2021 and was then a second team selection in the ensuing fall campaign.