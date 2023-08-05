This story will be updated.

The first finishers of the Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth ran over the finish line just 30 minutes after the starter’s gun was fired.

Crossing the finish line to win the men’s overall division with an unofficial clock time of 27:55 was Addisu Yihune, of Ethiopia, according to the Portland Press Herald. And Hellen Obiri was winner of the women’s overall division, with an unofficial time of 31:36.

Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s division of the Boston Marathon in 2:21:38 on April 17.

Ruth White was the top women’s finisher from Maine, according to the Portland newspaper, with an unofficial time of 34:56. The rising junior, who captured the 3,200 title at the New England High School Track and Field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor with a personal best time of 10:30.49, was named Maine Gatorade Girls Outdoor Track and Field Player of the Year in June.

Finishing as Maine’s top men’s runner was Matt Rand of Portland, who crossed the line at an unofficial run time of 30:44.

This year’s 10K, which stretches between Crescent Beach State Park on Route 77 and the Portland Head Light, is celebrating its 25th year.

Joan Benoit Samuelson, who won the first women’s Olympic marathon in 1984 and is two-time Boston Marathon champion, made an appearance at the race this year. The renowned Mainer, who founded the Beach to Beacon in 1998, participates in the race every five years.

While the first finishers made it across the line in well under an hour, other racers will continue their journey to the Portland Head Light through the morning.