Trenton’s Acadians had their 13-game winning streak snapped Saturday as New York state champion Greece Post 468 from Rochester thumped them 13-1 in five innings at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass. in the Senior American Legion Northeast Regional.

But the Acadians, by virtue of their three consecutive tournament wins, had already clinched a berth in the championship. Trenton will take on the winner of Sunday’s 12:30 elimination game between Greece and Nashua, New Hampshire, in a game following that contest.

Greece is now 25-2 on the season while Trenton fell to 20-5.

On Saturday, Greece scored three runs apiece in the first and second innings and added seven in the fifth. Connor Gresens allowed just three hits over five innings to pick up the win, striking out four and walking one. Brody Froman paced Greece’s 12-hit attack with a double and two singles and drove in a run.

Tyler Stack tripled and singled and knocked in a pair of runs and Jeffrey Broadnax singled twice in drove in a pair for Greece. Kaleb Juliano also had two singles and had one RBI. Joseph Sanna doubled and drove in two and James Capellupo singled and also delivered a pair of runs.

For Trenton, Hunter Curtis had two singles and Peter Keblinsky doubled and drove in the Maine team’s only run.