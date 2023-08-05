A Lewiston man died Saturday after going over a jump and crashing his dirt bike on a motocross course in Minot, the Maine Warden Service said in a statement.

Jessie Moody, 19, died following a crash that happened just after 11:30 a.m. at Hemond’s Motocross and Offroad Park. After going over the jump, Moody traveled off the track, passed through two wooden fences and crashed into an embankment.

Police and first responders, including those from LifeFlight of Maine, attempted life-saving measures, but Moody died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. Speed appears to have contributed to the crash, the warden service said.

Moody’s body was taken to a Lewiston funeral home, where it will be examined by the state medical examiner’s office.