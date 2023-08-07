An Easton woman convicted in the overdose death of her 14-month-old son will serve four years in prison, followed by six years of probation, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Mariah Dobbins, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter on July 20 and was sentenced on the same day to 12 years in prison, with eight years suspended, the Press Herald reported from court documents in Aroostook County. She would have to serve the balance of the sentence if, during her probation, she violates any terms of her release.

Under Maine law, she could have been sentenced to as many as 30 years in prison.

In March 2022, the Maine State Police said medical personnel and police responded to a Center Road home in Easton, according to court documents, where they found 1-year-old Jaden Raymond unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Maine medical examiner’s office subsequently ruled the child’s death a homicide.

Dobbins, who is 29, was indicted in July 2022 for manslaughter in her son’s death. She posted bail and was enrolled in an outpatient substance treatment program, but had her bail revoked on June 30, 2023, for using methamphetamines and other illegal drugs, according to Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin.

Dobbins’ case is similar to the manslaughter conviction of an Old Town woman. In 2021, Hillary Goding, 30, pleaded guilty to overdose manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Hailey. Goding was sentenced to 26 years in prison with all but 19 years suspended.

BDN writer Kathleen Phalen Tomaselli contributed reporting to this story.