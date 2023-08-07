In my opinion, Megunticook Lake is one of the most picturesque lakes or ponds in Maine. The lofty cliffs of Mount Megunticook rise abruptly from the eastern shore. A multitude of islands and small peninsulas populate the 1,300-acre lake, providing a myriad of opportunities for exploration by kayak or canoe.

Megunticook Lake, the largest body of water in Knox County, is surrounded by Lincolnville, Hope and Camden. The lake is a popular venue for boaters and anglers. Norton Pond in Lincolnville connects with Megunticook from the north.

In mid-July, my wife, Nancy, and I decided to organize a traverse of Norton Pond and Megunticook Lake. An email to several boating friends resulted in three of them electing to join us. They would be paddling canoes while Nancy and I chose to navigate solo lake kayaks.

A kayaker paddles across Norton Pond in Knox County. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

The five of us met at Norton Pond Boating Landing in Lincolnville on a hot, steamy, sunny day with light winds. After unloading our boats and gear, we drove two shuttle vehicles to a boat landing on the southeastern shore of Megunticook Lake in Camden. Our paddling journey would cover approximately five miles.

The Norton Pond landing was a bustling place. Two children’s groups were returning to the ramp in canoes and kayaks when we launched. Others were swimming and sunbathing. Several fishermen were active in the area.

Paddling two solo kayaks, a solo canoe and a tandem canoe, the five of us passed several camps as we navigated west across the pond. At the terminus, we passed under a bridge and through a narrow passageway that connects with Megunticook Lake.

Rugged cliffs punctuate the eastern shore of upper Megunticook Lake in Knox County. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

Emerging into expansive open water on Megunticook, we were immediately impressed with the remarkable view of Mount Megunticook that dominates the landscape in the southeast. A maze of islands and peninsulas cluttered the northern sector of the lake as we progressed. The proper route was unclear. After consulting with maps and GPS, we elected to travel toward the western shore.

During our attempt to find the correct passage through the bewildering assortment of islands, we temporarily lost our way. After an accidental circumnavigation of a tiny island, we located the proper channel that led down the far western side.

A rugged shoreline with intermittent cliffs was on our left as we progressed south. I was searching for a favorite picnic spot I had visited during a previous outing. Alas, it was occupied. Just beyond, a group of exuberant youngsters was jumping from cliffs and swimming along the shore. We found a quiet alternative rest spot in a shaded cove on Fernald Neck.

Fernald Neck is a large peninsula that extends out into the central part of the lake. Undeveloped and home to a significant forest of mature hardwoods, hemlocks and pines, the 285-acre preserve offers several picnic areas and three hiking trails. Access is possible by either boat or land.

Turning east at the southern end of Fernald, we were greeted with a truly exceptional view of spectacular Maiden Cliff and the Mount Megunticook massif. When hiking Ridge Trail high on the mountain, one can enjoy wonderful panoramic vistas of the lake below. Our markedly different perspective from the water offered a captivating contrast.

Paddlers search for a route among the islands of Megunticook Lake in Knox County. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

Advancing closer to Maiden Cliff, we observed technical climbers nearing the distinctive white cross at the top of the escarpment. The imposing vertical cliffs towered over us for the remainder of our voyage.

We completed the thoroughly enjoyable excursion cruising south along the eastern shore of the lake to the busy Route 52 landing. Only a handful of Maine paddling adventures can compare with the breathtaking beauty we experienced during our traverse of Norton Pond and Megunticook Lake.

