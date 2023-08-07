From a Portland joint with self-pour wines to wine bar tucked behind a new Waldoboro inn to a Belfast place with an underground vibe, wine lovers have some intriguing new options.

Ida’s at The Waldoboro Inn

926 Main St. in Waldoboro

Newly opened, Ida’s at The Waldoboro Inn offers a selection of natural and traditional wines from all over. Located in a converted carriage house behind the inn built in 1880 by Captain John B. Stahl, this wine bar is named for Stahl’s daughter-in-law. There’s no posted menu for Ida’s but the inn posts about special events on its Instagram page.

Ida’s is open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sophia in Belfast

84 Main St. in Belfast

Sophia opened in Belfast last December. It offers wine by the glass as well as beer in bottles and cans. There are also bar snacks offered, though you’ll have to go to find out what they are. Sohpia doesn’t have a website, but does share some updates on its Instagram page including about live music performances.

Sophia is open Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Angoor Wine Bar in Portland

120 Fore St. in Portland

This newly announced wine bar will offer dozens of wine selections on a rotating basis for sampling in its unique self-pour wine bar, according to Portland Food Map. It’s still in the development phase, but worth watching as it comes to fruition.

Angoor Wine Bar is expected to open in the fall.