Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen is retiring to go into the restaurant business.

Contrary to a report from the Aroostook County Democratic Committee that said he resigned, Gillen said he is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement.

“I’m not resigning. I’m actually retiring,” Gillen said. “Another opportunity has come up that basically I just can’t pass up, and it’s something that I’ve wanted to do. I’m not under any pressure to resign because I’ve done something wrong.”

Gillen and partners Travis Kearney and Josh Tweedie have bought the Irish Setter Pub in Presque Isle.

The Aroostook County Democratic Committee issued a press release earlier Tuesday that said Gillen had submitted a resignation letter. Gov. Janet Mills will appoint “a qualified individual” to fill out the remaining three years of his term, Jackie Reader, committee chairperson, said in the statement.

Gillen started as interim sheriff in March 2018, when former sheriff Darrell Crandall retired and returned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency as its commander.

Gillen won the post for another four years in November 2018 with 66.9 percent of the vote, beating out former Presque Isle Police Chief Matt Irwin, who garnered 33.1 percent.

He ran uncontested in November and was re-elected to the post for a four-year term, which would expire in 2026.