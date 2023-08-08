Heavy rain brought flooding to a number of Maine towns on Tuesday, prompting safety warnings from emergency management services across the state.

The heaviest rainfall so far has been reported throughout southwestern Maine, with flash flooding closing multiple roads in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties.

As of 3 p.m., the Gray Road in North Yarmouth was down to one lane, while Route 9, also known as the Memorial Highway, was down to one lane near the intersection of Sligo Road.

In Leeds, the Sumner Road near Route 202 was closed due to heavy rain. And in Falmouth, the Babbidge Road near the intersection of the Spindrift Road was closed due to a sinkhole.

The Blackstrap Road and the Gray Road were also closed in sections due to water flooding the roadway.

In Gray, the Legro Road is closed, and the Lewiston Road has been reduced to one lane because of flooding. Park Avenue and the West Auburn Road in Auburn are both closed because of flooding.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency warns not to walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. A flash flood warning is in effect throughout Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Sagadahoc and York counties, while a flood watch has been issue for the entire state through Wednesday. Rain is ongoing with a swath of heavy rain trailing from the Seacoast through Augusta. Flash flood warnings are still in effect through this PM as a large area of 3-5" of rain gradually drains into the watersheds. Here's a look at the rain totals so far. https://t.co/UZjLxTEP9L — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) August 8, 2023