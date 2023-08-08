A Maine assistant attorney general was arrested for drunk driving in Wilton over the weekend, according to the Sun Journal.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a tip about a possible drunk driver on Weld Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday. They stopped the vehicle on Main Street in Wilton.

The driver, Paul E. Suitter, 35, of Portland was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. told the Sun Journal.

Suitter was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington where he posted $200 bail and was released Sunday morning, the Sun Journal reported. He is scheduled to appear in Farmington District Court on Oct. 3.

Operating under the influence can carry a sentence of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.