As an AFS-USA volunteer and host parent in Hampden, I’m writing to share what it means to host a high school exchange student.

AFS, a nonprofit leader in high school student exchange, gratefully acknowledges our longtime partners Hampden Academy and Bangor High School, who are open to hosting students this year. We just need more individuals and families to host!

As an educator, I discovered AFS when a group of exchange students visited my school. My family decided to host to learn more about other countries and gain perspective that only comes with personal exposure. We wanted an enriching experience for our daughters and were excited to share our culture with our host student.

Hosting with AFS is one of the best family decisions we’ve made. We’ve hosted six times; each experience brings new discoveries, rewards, and challenges. With AFS’s established support system, we always knew we had support when needed.

With amazing students from so many interesting countries, AFS does an excellent job matching students with you for the best possible experience.

If you are thinking the expense is too great, I share this as a family with two educator incomes, we have never noticed a financial burden.

There has never been a better time to learn more about others and celebrate the similarities and differences that make us human. You can host one or two students for 12 weeks, a semester, or school year.

Chris Beckwith

AFS-USA Volunteer

Hampden