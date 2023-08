Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I just read a recent article in the BDN about affordable housing in Lewiston. Affordable for whom?

The project is for 82 apartments at a total cost of $50 million. That’s nearly $610,000 per unit. In short, that’s outrageous. I think apartments can be built for far less than that. This project should have a total review.

Paul Hansen

Bucksport