Maine House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham amplifies what I believe are Leonard Leo’s fallacious assertions essentially equating protest of Leo’s impact on government policy with persecution of his personal religious beliefs. Faulkingham further calls for government condemnation and criminalization of First Amendment-protected and Maine Criminal Code-compliant protest.

I think Faulkingham elides that Leo has made religion, and putting any personal religious sentiment over all our shared civil rights, his public brand. In their public roles, Republicans and Leo have brought religion into public policy. It is our constitutional right to protest this in the public square.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor