The Chicks, the best-selling all-female band in the U.S., performed in front of thousands at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Sunday night.

The group, which includes members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, was in the Queen City as the latest stop on its 2023 world tour. Special guest Wild Rivers opened for the group.

The Chicks played some of their greatest hits, including “Landslide,” “Wide Open Spaces” and “Cowboy Take Me Away.” The next stops on their tour include Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 16; Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Aug. 17; and Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 19.

Upcoming Waterfront Concert performances at the Maine Savings Amphitheater include The Lumineers on Aug. 16, Train on Aug. 18. Nickelback on Aug. 24 and Hank Williams Jr. on Aug. 25.

Lead vocalist Natalie Maines of The Chicks performs at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, as part of the group’s World Tour 2023 on Aug. 13, 2023. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

Emily Strayer, who plays guitar and banjo for The Chicks, performs on stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on Aug. 13, 2023. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

The Chicks’ fiddle and mandolin player, Martie Maguire, performs on stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on Aug. 13, 2023. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

Hundreds of fans cheer on The Chicks at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on Aug. 13, 2023. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

Lead vocalist Natalie Maines of The Chicks performs at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, as part of the group’s World Tour 2023 on Aug. 13, 2023. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

Wild Rivers opens for The Chicks at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on Aug. 13, 2023. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

