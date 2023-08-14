The Chicks, the best-selling all-female band in the U.S., performed in front of thousands at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Sunday night.
The group, which includes members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, was in the Queen City as the latest stop on its 2023 world tour. Special guest Wild Rivers opened for the group.
The Chicks played some of their greatest hits, including “Landslide,” “Wide Open Spaces” and “Cowboy Take Me Away.” The next stops on their tour include Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 16; Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Aug. 17; and Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 19.
Upcoming Waterfront Concert performances at the Maine Savings Amphitheater include The Lumineers on Aug. 16, Train on Aug. 18. Nickelback on Aug. 24 and Hank Williams Jr. on Aug. 25.
Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College...
More by Lindsay Putnam