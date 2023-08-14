More than a dozen vehicles crashed along a half mile of Interstate 295 in Freeport on Sunday afternoon.

At least 14 vehicles were involved in five separate crashes near mile marker 22 on the northbound side of the highway about 3:13 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

There were no major injuries reported, but one person was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of minor injuries, Moss said Monday morning.

The crashes were strewn across a half-mile stretch of I-295, mostly on the median side. Heavy rain and significant traffic appear to be causes of the crashes.