Maine needs more people, of all backgrounds. But that doesn’t include hateful ideologues who view other races as inferior and see themselves part of an ongoing war. The welcome mat has its limits.

It is increasingly worrisome how often we have to keep saying something that should be obvious: Neo-Nazis are not welcome in Maine. Extremists are not welcome in Maine. Racists are not welcome in Maine.

So we have this message for neo-Nazis as they reportedly build a training ground in Springfield and rally in Augusta: As community members, we don’t have to tolerate their intolerance with silence or fear. We can speak up and make it clear that their hate is not welcome here. Theirs is an ancient but brittle worldview that crumbles under the overwhelming weight of goodness, love, respect and justice.

Thousands of Mainers fought and died in World War II, in part to quell the evil tide of Nazism. That despicable force, defeated in the previous century, has no place here today. One BDN commentator said as much in response to a recent story about the group in Springfield.

“As a Springfield resident, I am not pleased at all with this presence in the community. My grandfather and uncle fought the Nazis in [World War II]. My other grandfather milled steel for the war effort, and my grandmother on that side worked in a munitions factory. We did not fight that war for nothing!” they said. “They are unwelcome here and will not find support from anyone who still believes in what America is really supposed to be about.”

Well said. We’re encouraged by the strong voices speaking out against these neo-Nazis.

“I find the espousal of discriminatory and hateful ideologies to be repugnant, and I stand poised to bring legal action should any constitutionally protected activity cross into unlawful behavior,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a recent BDN story.

This highlights an important balancing act. Everyone has rights in America, even abhorrent neo-Nazis who idolize Adolf Hitler. The Constitution protects people’s right to have repugnant views. It is actions that we criminalize.

We don’t want neo-Nazis here, pretending as if they’re some normal addition to our communities. They obviously aren’t. And we want their concerning training activities to be on the government’s radar should the repugnant materialize into something illegal. If they have broken laws or break them in the future, they should be prosecuted. And if Maine’s anti-militia laws are lacking, then lawmakers should not delay in following Vermont and half the country in prohibiting paramilitary activities. But remember, though actions and words have consequences, grotesque and hateful beliefs — from neo-Nazis or anyone else — still carry constitutional protections.

So speak out against these hateful new neighbors in Springfield and neo-Nazis generally, yes, but realize there are necessary limits on how the government responds. And make no mistake, neo-Nazis and their ideology are despicable. They should not be welcomed here.