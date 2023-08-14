LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising has announced the promotion of Libby Belanger to assistant project manager. In this role, Belanger is responsible for coordinating with internal departments to get projects scheduled and coordinated through completion and works to ensure that work is completed on time and on budget. She is also tasked with communicating with clients regarding the status of their projects.

Belanger joined Rinck as a project coordinator in 2021. She works with clients such as MaineHealth, Maine CDC, Vermont Department of Public Health, and the University of Southern Maine.

Prior to Rinck, Belanger served as marketing event coordinator at Kardex Remstar in Westbrook.

“Libby is an integral part of our team,” said Nikki Jarvais, senior vice resident, group account director at Rinck Advertising. “She is insightful and creative, always presenting innovative ideas to take to clients. “

Belanger, who resides in Norway, is a 2019 graduate of Plymouth State University, where she earned her degree in tourism management and marketing.