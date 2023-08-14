Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am writing to express my support for the Pine Tree Power campaign. As a lifelong resident of Maine, I fully support this initiative. I recently got my first teaching job in this great state, and I know that this initiative will keep our schools powered in a way that fully supports our student’s learning.

Due to the current unreliable system, many Maine residents have complained about frequent power outages that can last for days. In our most vulnerable communities, this can lead to a discrepancy in available educational resources for students who need them the most. This is exacerbated by the unexpected rise in online learning brought on by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The Pine Tree Power campaign can alleviate these concerns and make learning more accessible for all of our students.

Pine Tree Power could also use more reliable power sources, such as wind and solar power. Once again, these will be more reliable resources to power our schools for years to come. It could also lower Maine’s contribution to the climate crisis our planet is facing, which, alongside access to educational resources, could help create a better future for all of Maine’s students.

I ask for people’s support on this ballot initiative and that they join me in voting yes on the ballot this November to continue supporting our great state.

Colin Harris

Shapleigh