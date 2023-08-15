PORTLAND — The 15th Harvest Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. The ball, hosted by the bishop, will once again include a social hour and silent auction, dinner, and the music of The Carmine Band.

Proceeds from the ball’s ticket sales and silent auction support the evangelizing mission of Harvest, the magazine of the Diocese of Portland, which is sent free of charge to thousands in Maine, serving as an instrument of teaching, community building, and joy.

“When we tell our stories of how we know God, we are evangelizing. We are sharing the Good News as we have come to know it. Harvest is a great example of this kind of evangelization,” said Bishop Deeley. “We read the stories of those whose lives have been touched by the Spirit in the midst of the community of the Church and have found ways to bring the love of God that they have known to others.”

The ball is a wonderful evening of socializing, shopping, dining, and dancing which attracts attendees from around the state to celebrate a wonderful ministry while helping to support it at the same time.

“I have heard from countless readers who have shared their gratitude after growing in faith thanks to a story or column in Harvest. For that, I am grateful,” said the bishop. “I invite you to join me at the ball to support the magazine and its continuing success and growth.”

To register for tickets or to view the meal choices, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/harvestball. You can also reserve tickets by calling 207773-6471. For those who wish to stay overnight at the hotel, a reduced room rate is available for ball attendees. When calling, let them know it is for the Harvest Ball. When registering online, use the code HAR.

For more information about the magazine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/harvest.