I would like to thank the Bangor Daily News reporter and the newspaper for the objective article published on Aug. 7 of what occurred during the recent Maine legislative vote on LD 1619, the governor’s bill to allow abortion into the third trimester of pregnancy. The article reinforced, with facts, my personal observations of the events that occurred during the session. I believe the process was contrary to what a representative government should be.

I often hear this and other similar legislation being called progressive and persons that back such bills as progressives. In actuality, the concept of our government that protects life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people is a distinguishing progressive concept unlike no other in the history of governments. It is the basis for all that makes our country great.

I think a bill that allows taking of a viable human life right up to the time of birth based upon a doctor’s diagnosis and mother’s decision is regressive, and that it goes against the basic premise and principles of our society. It regresses us back to a primitive time. So LD 1619 is a regression and not progress. Focusing on protecting the life of the mother, making provisions for the unfortunate cases when the mother is carrying a non-viable child would be progress. Allowing abortions without strong enough restrictions, potentially including cases when the child is diagnosed with a disability or even worse the child is unwanted, is not progress.

Vincent Caccese

Levant