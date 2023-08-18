First National Bank is proud to announce the winners of its 15th annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest. Fifteen color photographs have been chosen from over 250 entries, and each winning photographer will be awarded a $150 cash prize. The images will appear in the Bank’s 2024 desk calendar, tide calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all offices of First National Bank by mid-November.

The winning entrants are: Cover – Don Dunbar of Perry; January – Anne Brown of Rockland; February – Wielder Catapat of Rockport; March – Loretta Giberti of Auburn; April – Matthew Hiebert of Bethel; May – Lois Glaser of Boothbay Harbor; June – Karen Roberts of Boothbay Harbor; July – Marge Winski of Saint George; August – Matthew Parisot of Union; September – Olivia Henning of Milford; October – Ben Sprague of Bangor; November – Katie Dyer of Mount Desert; December – Laura Zamfirescu of Monroe; wall calendar image – Don Dunbar of Perry; tide chart image – Andrew Mull of Wheeling, WV. In addition to calendar images, two photos were chosen for the Bank’s holiday cards: Katie Dyer of Mount Desert and Bruce Burnham of Boothbay.

First National Bank began asking its customers last fall to submit their very best original, scenic Maine shots. All photographers are welcome to enter the contest – professionals and amateurs, Maine residents and visitors. To continue First National Bank’s tradition of being a genuine Maine community bank, the custom calendars are being designed by Proforma Marketing Essentials in Camden.

“Every year we are inspired by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, executive vice president. “Creating custom calendars that highlight our customers’ talents and the natural beauty of our state is truly a win-win scenario. We look forward to sharing our calendars this fall.”

First National Bank, a subsidary of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNLC) is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.