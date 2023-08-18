A two-vehicle crash briefly closed both lanes of the Maine Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

A pickup truck that had been driving behind a tractor trailer struck the tractor trailer at around 2:35 p.m. when traffic became backed up near mile marker 105 northbound, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The tractor trailer, which had been traveling in the northbound passing lane, had slowed as it encountered stopped traffic. Traffic had come to a standstill due to poor visibility.

A pickup truck traveling behind the tractor trailer failed to slow down, and attempted to avoid the tractor trailer by swerving toward the median. Instead, the pickup truck hit the guard rail and then became wedged between the rail and the tractor trailer.

One lane was closed while towing equipment was brought to the scene, and both lanes were briefly shut down to remove the tractor trailer and pickup truck. Both lanes have since been reopened.