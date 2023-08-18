OLD TOWN — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a Field Day and kids’ Harvest Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogers Farm, 914 Bennoch Road.

The event will be a celebration of the season with demonstrations, tastings and art in the garden. Visitors will have the opportunity to try out favorite garden tools and learn about certifying home gardens as pollinator-friendly with Extension.

Youths up to 12 years old can register for a 1K Harvest Fun Run, which travels through farm fields next to the demonstration garden. This family-friendly event also includes other children’s activities, as well as resources on pest management and soil testing.

The Field Day and Harvest Fun Run is free and open to the public. Registration for the fun run can be found on the event website. Paper registration forms will be available on the day of the event. In the event of inclement weather, check the website for updates. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Garland, katherine.garland@maine.edu or 207-942-7396.

Rogers Farm is part of the Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station at the state’s R1 public research university.