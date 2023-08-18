An unidentified drone operator has been aiming feces, eggs, and popsicles at homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to WMUR, a TV station based there.

Homeless advocate Dam Wright told WMUR that the incidents have been happening for months and the drone operator is specifically targeting unhoused people.

“We would keep seeing other items dropped from the sky, and it’s become a regular thing, especially in areas where homeless people tend to congregate,” he told WMUR. “This is somebody who is deliberately targeting people with high technology, and sooner or later, they’re going to drop something heavy, and it’s going to hurt somebody.”

Manchester police are reportedly investigating. On Wednesday, WMUR said, the police witnessed a drone approaching a group of homeless people, but there have been no reports of items actually hitting people.