PORTLAND – KeyBank announces the promotion of Alina Dubois to the position of business banking relationship manager for southern Maine. In her new role, she will provide customized financial solutions to improve cash flow such as commercial lines of credit, SBA financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, commercial real estate financing and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $50 million annually. She reports to New England Business Banking Sales Leader Allison Standish-Plimpton.



Dubois joined KeyBank in 2015 as a teller and was promoted to personal banker seven months later. She became a branch manager in 2017 and was promoted to area retail leader in 2021. Originally from Moldova in Eastern Europe, Dubois migrated to Maine in 2013. She holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from the Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova, and is fluent in Romanian, Russian, and English. She lives in South Portland and can be reached at KeyBank’s Portland office at 603-489-3281 and alina_dubois@keybank.com.