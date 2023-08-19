University of Maine second-year head football coach Jordan Stevens liked what he saw during Wednesday’s second and final intrasquad scrimmage.

The Black Bears returned to the practice field on Friday as they began preparing for their opener in Miami against Football Bowl Subdivision team Florida International University on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

“Our execution was better on offense and defense, and we were able to do some more special teams work,” Stevens said when comparing the second scrimmage with the first. “We’re getting our kicking game going.”

University of Maine quarterback Derek Robertson (13) prepares for a play with center Joe Horn (70) during the team’s second scrimmage on Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

One aspect of the game that has pleased him throughout training camp is the tackling. The Black Bears return just three of their top 12 tacklers off a 2-9 2022 team that allowed an unflattering 31.55 points and 412.5 yards per game. It also allowed 54 plays of 20 yards or more.

“Our tackling has been really solid throughout camp, and I’m hoping that carries over to the season. We have made that an emphasis, and it has improved,” Stevens said.

He said the defensive unit has played with poise and a level of confidence, adding, “It’s really good to see them progressing.”

Two of the players who have had impressive training camps are linebackers Darius McKenzie, a sophomore, and Christian Thomas, a junior, who Stevens described as versatile and able to play a number of positions.

Thomas was involved in 16 tackles during 11 games a year ago and McKenzie had 14 tackles, including two sacks, in nine games.

“It’s good to see Darius take on a bigger role and continue to get better each practice,” Stevens said. “And Christian Thomas’s offense has come together as well.

“I’m excited about both sides of the ball,” said the 36-year-old Stevens.

Because of the defense’s progress, the running backs have been running even harder, and he noted that senior Tavion Banks has had an outstanding camp. Banks rattled off a handful of explosive runs on Wednesday in which he burst through the line of scrimmage and carried tacklers with him for extra yards.

“He has really stepped up. He has gained so much confidence over the last year and a half,” Stevens said.

Banks had only 23 carries a year ago.

Graduate student John Gay, who had just 11 carries, and true freshman Tristen Kenan also had some notable runs on Wednesday.

Senior quarterback Derek Robertson, who backed up the now-departed Joe Fagnano a year ago, has been “great” as a leader, according to Stevens. Robertson started seven games as a sophomore after Fagnano got hurt.

“He has been a strong leader, he has a great sense of awareness and urgency, and he understands the offense thoroughly,” Stevens said.

The coach has also been pleased with the wide receivers, including top returning pass-catcher Montigo Moss (35 catches, 398 yards, and a team-high six touchdown receptions), Jamie Lamson, Michael Monios and Lafayette College transfer Joe Gillette. Stevens has also been happy with tight ends Rohan Jones and Cooper Heisey.

Robertson and Moss hooked up on a long TD pass in the scrimmage.

Both lines will be relatively inexperienced, but Stevens said a lot of back-up offensive and defensive linemen received valuable playing time a year ago and are ready to step into starting roles.

Two of the most experienced Black Bears — Orland offensive guard David Gross and cornerback Khazir “Buggs” Brown — are recuperating from knee surgeries and are “ahead of schedule” for their return thanks to their work ethic, according to Stevens. There are no specific timetables, he said, but they are expected back in the lineup early this season.

There is still competition in the two kicking positions. Graduate student Cody Williams and redshirt freshman Joey Bryson are battling for the place-kicking job with Bryson, junior Aidan Cadogan and graduate student Bailey Timms vying for the punter’s job.

Stevens said he loves the way his team works, and that their mindset has been to attack each day with a sense of urgency.

“We need to get better one day at a time,” he said. “And we need to establish our physicality.”

He has hired five new coaches, including offensive coordinator Steve Cooper and defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong, and said he has a great staff.