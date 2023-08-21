ORONO — On Saturday, Aug. 26 Orono Commons, a skilled nursing facility, will kick off its annual country fair with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its remodeled courtyard which is a secure space for its dementia residents. The community is invited to attend and celebrate the end of the summer with fair games, a petting zoo, entertainment from One Man Band, dough boys, hand-cut french fries, and more. The celebration will include the Orono police and fire departments, the contracting company that completed the courtyard renovation, family and friends of the residents, and employees and their families.
WHAT
Orono Commons annual Country Fair and courtyard ribbon-cutting ceremony
WHO
- Orono Commons residents and their families
- Orono Commons employees and their families
- Orono Police Department
- Orono Fire and Rescue Department
- Street’s Landscaping
- PCHC, Community Care and Geriatrics
WHEN
Community event: Aug. 26, Orono Commons
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Country fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE
Orono Commons
117 Bennoch Rd
Orono, ME 04473
COMMUNITY RSVP
Please contact Chelsea Pazera at Orono Commons at 207-866-4914 ext 716 to attend the event.
Orono Commons is a skilled nursing facility offering post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care services. We also have a specialized memory support unit for residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia as well as an assisted/senior living unit. We accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances for skilled nursing care. Orono Commons is an AHCA Bronze Quality Award winner. To learn more, visit www.genesishcc.com/oronocommons.