ORONO — On Saturday, Aug. 26 Orono Commons, a skilled nursing facility, will kick off its annual country fair with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its remodeled courtyard which is a secure space for its dementia residents. The community is invited to attend and celebrate the end of the summer with fair games, a petting zoo, entertainment from One Man Band, dough boys, hand-cut french fries, and more. The celebration will include the Orono police and fire departments, the contracting company that completed the courtyard renovation, family and friends of the residents, and employees and their families.

WHAT

Orono Commons annual Country Fair and courtyard ribbon-cutting ceremony

WHO

Orono Commons residents and their families

Orono Commons employees and their families

Orono Police Department

Orono Fire and Rescue Department

Street’s Landscaping

PCHC, Community Care and Geriatrics

WHEN

Community event: Aug. 26, Orono Commons

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Country fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE

Orono Commons

117 Bennoch Rd

Orono, ME 04473

COMMUNITY RSVP

Please contact Chelsea Pazera at Orono Commons at 207-866-4914 ext 716 to attend the event.

Orono Commons is a skilled nursing facility offering post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care services. We also have a specialized memory support unit for residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia as well as an assisted/senior living unit. We accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances for skilled nursing care. Orono Commons is an AHCA Bronze Quality Award winner. To learn more, visit www.genesishcc.com/oronocommons.