WATERVILLE — The Maine Film Center is excited to announce its participation in National Cinema Day with two showings of a beloved family classic: “Shrek”. “Shrek” will be shown for one day only on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 12 and 3 p.m.

Founded by The Cinema Foundation, National Cinema Day was launched in 2022 with the mission of returning movie-goers to cinemas after a prolonged disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic. Running with the tagline “All Movies, All Showtimes, $4”, The Cinema Foundation is committed to promoting the communal cinematic experience, and the positive effects it can bring to any community.

Released in 2001, “Shrek” continues to endure as a fan favorite over two decades after its initial release. Following the story of a grumpy ogre whose swamp is threatened by the king, Shrek must embark on a journey with his talkative sidekick Donkey in order to save the Princess Fiona. Starring the vocal talents of Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, and Camera Diaz, “Shrek” is truly a comedy for all ages.

Tickets for both showings go on sale Aug. 21 at a reduced rate of $4. Furthermore, ticket sales for all films showing on Sunday, Aug. 27 will be reduced to $4. For more information, please visit MaineFilmCenter.org.



Maine Film Center educates, entertains, and builds community through film. As Maine’s first independent art house cinema and host of the 10-day, 100-film Maine International Film Festival, MFC shows the best of American independent, international, and repertory film–and offers the best popcorn in the known universe. For more information visit MaineFilmCenter.org.