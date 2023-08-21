CARIBOU, Maine — A local family lost its home of nearly 45 years after a fire Saturday.

At around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department responded to a fire at 816 Fort Fairfield Road, along with fire crews from Limestone, Washburn, Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle. Police from Caribou and Fort Fairfield also responded.

The fire is believed to have started with an electrical issue, said Incident Commander Eric Dickinson of Caribou Fire and Ambulance. Flames had already engulfed the house when crews arrived, and it took seven hours to put out the blaze.

Dave and Barb Faye and their daughter Darci Faye escaped without injuries and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Barb Faye’s sister, Danielle Lawrence, started a GoFundMe page on Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, 44 people have donated $3,855 toward a $5,000 goal.

“Not only did [the Faye family] lose their home of almost 45 years, but they likely lost all seven of their cats,” Lawrence wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Please help any way you are able.”

Lawrence said the family members escaped with just the clothes on their back and lost all their possessions in the fire.

The Fayes’ neighbors at Goughan’s Farm set out a donation jar Monday morning to raise money for the family.

“Everyone who has ordered ice cream today has donated their change,” said Katie Shannon, whose family owns Goughan’s Farm. “We feel terrible. The Fayes have been our neighbors for years, and we hope people can give what they can.”

Darci Faye is the founder of Broadway Kids in The County, a Caribou-based theater program for children.