Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5-6 p.m., via Zoom for, “Simple Mindfulness Practices for Everyday Life,” with special guest Jen Harry. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Life is busy and sometimes it feels like taking the time to do mindfulness practices or meditation is just another thing to add to our to-do list. The great thing about mindfulness is that we can easily incorporate small practices that help ground us in the present moment into things we are already doing. In this one-hour workshop, you will learn and have the opportunity to try out some of Jen’s favorite mindfulness practices that fit right into your everyday life.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-9723.

Harry is passionate about providing busy people with tools and practices to transform stress, enhance well-being, and promote flourishing in mind, body, & spirit. She holds a B.A. in psychology from Pennsylvania State University and has over 15 years of experience in the realm of mental health, and has also earned accreditations in Methods of Japanese Psychology, Applied Positive Psychology, and Resiliency Training. Based in Bar Harbor, Harry conducts group training sessions, one-on-one coaching, workshops, and outdoor mindfulness escapades through her venture, Acadia Mindfulness. For more details, visit https://www.acadiamindfulness.com/.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.