How good to drive around Maine this summer and find fields and highway interchanges filled with new solar panels. What a way to keep Maine warm all winter long.

A few years ago, the interchange at Belgrade was cleared and it looked like a desert after years of trees and cool shade for hot summertime. Now I understand why.

Welcome solar panels filling empty fields and alongside busy highways. The cleared deserts of Maine are being well utilized.

Maybe summer travelers will take this idea back to their winter home states. Solar panels help with power for much more than simply winter heat.

How are all those air conditioners powered in hot places?

Martha F. Barkley

Belgrade Lakes