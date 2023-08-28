AUGUSTA — As part of Central Maine Power’s ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiencies, we are excited to announce a new streamlined process that will eliminate wait times for customers and Maine licensed electricians requesting meter disconnects and reconnects to perform work on residential electric services. An example of when this policy might apply is during a home renovation or addition.

For the first time, licensed electricians will be able to disconnect and reconnect common home meters when performing work for a CMP customer whose meter is single phase and self-contained, the most common type of meter setup in single-family homes.

Previously, this type of service could only be performed by Central Maine Power. Now, a licensed electrician can do this work without the extra step of scheduling an appointment with us. They simply have to notify CMP of the work being performed and follow relevant procedures outlined in a new online portal.

“This new process represents a significant potential time-savings for our customers and their contractors,” said Adam Desrosiers, vice president of electric operations for Central Maine Power. “We are always looking to make our safe, reliable electric service as convenient to access as possible for our customers.”

“This change will have a meaningful, positive impact on our mutual customers,” said Shawn LaPlante, co-owner of LaPlante Home Services. “We’re excited that we’re now able to complete this type of work more efficiently.”

This new policy became effective Aug. 18, and builds on efforts by our company to identify and implement operational efficiencies in order to improve the service we provide to our customers.

Contractors interested in learning more about this new process are invited to attend one of the following open house Q&A sessions hosted by CMP:

Sept. 13 6-8 p.m. Elks Lodge, 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta and

Sept. 14 6–8 p.m. Elks Lodge, 68 Ocean Park Road, Saco.