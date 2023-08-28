Maine’s entry in the Little League World Series was celebrated Sunday in Gray.

The Gray-New Gloucester-Raymond Little League team didn’t win either of its two national games in Pennsylvania, but it remains the New England regional champions for 2023.

That was more than good enough for Sean Hadlock of Gray. The World Series appearance “put a lot of smiles on our kid’s faces and their parents,” he said. “A lot to be proud for.”

The team was paraded into Gray’s town center, escorted by fire trucks sounding their sirens, motorcyclists and others. Each player was introduced to the crowd gathered on a little league field.

They took a symbolic bat swing and ran around the bases, high-fiving people as they went.

