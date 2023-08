BREWER — A Shetland fiddle music workshop with Kevin Henderson (Boys of the Lough, Fiddlers Bid, Session A9 and Nordic Fiddlers Bloc): will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street.

This workshop will look at the traditional fiddle music Shetland is famous for. Henderson will also go into the bowing and ornaments that gives Shetland music its distinct flavor. For tickets o to bangorceltic.org/.