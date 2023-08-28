A car once owned by Margaret Chase Smith has been sold at auction.

The 1941 Plymouth Super Deluxe Business Coupe sold for $15,000 on Day 3 of the August Grandeur auction, according to Thomas Place Auction Galleries.

The starting bid was $7,500, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Smith likely bought the Plymouth in the 1940s and owned it for more than 40 years, according to the Press Herald.

The car has all its “original” parts and has undergone no restoration. It had only 24,163 miles on its odometer and a three-shift transmission, according to the auction house.

Smith, who was the first woman to serve in the U.S. House and Senate, is best known for repudiating the fear-mongering and red-baiting of Republican U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin in her 1950 “Declaration of Conscience” speech on the Senate floor, cautioning her party against embracing a philosophy without “political integrity” and “intellectual honesty.”

Smith represented Maine in Washington from 1940 to 1973 until she was unseated by Democrat William Hathaway.