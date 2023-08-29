HALLOWELL — The University of Maine at Augusta cut the ribbon on its third residential housing unit in Hallowell on Aug. 21, and students moved in several days later. Cleveland Hall is located at the historic Stevens Commons in Hallowell, where UMA also has housing in Stevens Hall and Erskine Hall.

“This is very exciting for our institution,” said UMA President Jenifer Cushman. “We will always be committed to our distance education legacy, yet we continue to expand our mission of accessibility by providing another housing option for our students.”

Move in Day was Aug. 24 and arriving students were greeted by Kim Kenniston, residence manager, who will provide student support, along with six current students serving as community advisors.

“Cleveland Hall is a wonderfully renovated building and we are thrilled to expand our housing options for students,” stated Kenniston. “We were very excited to open Cleveland Hall and happy to welcome students back to Stevens Hall and Erskine Hall. Our students felt welcomed and supported right from the start, and that was due to the support of faculty and staff who helped on move-in day!”

Kenniston, who is originally from Hallowell, will reside at Stevens Hall leading the residence life team. She earned a master’s degree in education with a concentration in higher education counseling and has a wealth of residential life experience.

Jennifer Davis, dean of students, took part in the ribbon cutting, and shared her enthusiasm for the new housing, “With the addition of Cleveland Hall, UMA now has 102 beds for our students, many of whom are athletes, international students, out-of-state students, and others who need access to our specialized classrooms for programs like architecture, aviation, and nursing.”

Stevens Commons is a renovated and preserved mixed-use campus, set high on a hill facing the Kennebec River. Additional amenities onsite for residential students include a lounge, laundry, cafe, and a fitness center. The housing is located within a short 10-minute drive of the Augusta campus and within walking distance of local retailers and restaurants.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit www.uma.edu.