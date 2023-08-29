Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am 20, and I work at Sappi in Skowhegan doing maintenance and general labor. I do whatever they need me to. Hopefully soon I will get a position operating a paper machine. Where I live, in Skowhegan, that is a great job. I do well for myself and am saving to buy a house and secure my future.

Recently, I saw that our congressman, Rep. Jared Golden, voted against the federal government forgiving $10,000 on student loan accounts. I have never voted before, but this has inspired me to vote for him in 2024. He understands that college-aged kids in his district are at work, doing apprenticeship programs and going into the military. Where is our $10,000?

While I am in the workforce paying taxes and trying to secure my financial future, my tax dollars could be going to go to some wealthy kid in New York or California? We have a hard enough time in Skowhegan getting ourselves and our local community members by. We shouldn’t be asked to foot the bill for the rest of the country to get degrees I don’t think they need.

If the federal government wants to encourage higher education, they should make these payments available for everyone who is college-aged and have the older generations pay for it; they shouldn’t discriminate against people who decided to learn through working instead of going to university.

Kobe Sprague

Skowhegan