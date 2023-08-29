Students moving into one of the University of Maine residence halls this week found their room already occupied — by several large cockroaches.

The students declined to comment, but did share a photo of an American cockroach trapped under a clear container in their room in Colvin Hall. American cockroaches can grow to be more than two-inches long.

The fact that it was an American cockroach is actually good news, said Jim Dill, pest management specialist at UMaine Cooperative Extension and university alumnus.

It’s one of two species of cockroaches common to the state and the one most often found on the campus. It’s unlikely that it’s the start of any major infestation in the residence hall and students should not be overly concerned that any of the roaches would hitch a ride with them as they head home for the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend, said Dill.

Campus officials confirmed Thursday they are aware of and are dealing with any roach issues that arise.

“Our students’ safety and well-being are a priority here at the University of Maine, said Eric Gordon, University of Maine director of communications. “Across Maine, as the weather begins to get cooler, cockroaches sometimes move indoors.”

The roach population on the campus is kept under control by the university’s pest management program, Gordon said. The program uses state licensed pesticides with the least possible negative impact on the environment.

Although they can be alarming to find, roaches aren’t new to the campus, Dill said.

“There have been roaches at UMaine ever since I was an undergrad,” said Dill, who graduated in 1972. “You can talk to any staff member here and they will say they have seen them scurrying around so there is no reason they would not be in the dorms.”

Dill said he has not heard from anyone about the recent roach sighting and has never gotten any reports from students over the years about roaches that ended up going home with them.

Still, if students are worried about roaches lurking in their rooms, Dill suggests going to a garden supply or hardware store to pick up a “roach motel” or any other roach-bait type device that traps them.

“Put one under your desk or stick it in the corner of your room,” Dill said. “Check it every so often to see if you have caught any.”

Dorm rooms would look very attractive to a roach, because they have everything the bug needs — shelter, water and food, Dill said.

“So sanitation is a big thing,” he said. “Empty your trash cans and don’t let food residue or crumbs lay around — if you do all that I would not be that concerned about them being in your room and going home with you.”

If a student is still concerned about cockroaches making a trip home, Dill said to put everything they plan to take with them in plastic bags or totes and then seal them up. When you get home, toss the contents in the dryer and run it on high for 15 to 20 minutes to kill the roaches.

Students should also make sure their electronic devices or appliances are free of roaches.

“American cockroaches are so big they can’t get in some things but they can cause damage as they can chew on anything,” Dill said. “Plus a big roach like that will walk around inside some electronics or appliances and will short it out because it is stepping on two areas at the same time.”

In some cases, roach damage voids warranties on electronics.

As for where the roaches are when no one sees them, Dill said a lot of them are below students’ and staff’s feet. It sounds a bit like something Stephen King — another UMaine alum — conjured up.

“The old heating system at the steam plant has all these old steam pipes that run underground,” Dill said. “There is water in there, the temperatures let them stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter and they can travel along inside of them to get into all the different buildings.”

Any student who has a concern about cockroaches should report this issue to the university’s Office of Facilities Management at 207-581-4400. They will promptly address this issue.