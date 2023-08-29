A Glenburn man was charged with two criminal offenses after he allegedly attempted to break into a house owned by Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White.

Brady Cooper, 23, was charged in the attempted burglary at White’s home in Levant, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said. The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

Cooper allegedly kicked the door twice before hitting the doorbell, according to video footage shared by White on Instagram. White offered a $2,500 reward to whomever identified the man to police.

The attempted burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday, on Phillips Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said. It is one of five properties in Levant where White and his wife, Anna White, are listed as the trustees, according to tax commitments.

Deputies interviewed Cooper after receiving several tips.

People were at the home when the door was kicked, but no one interacted with the kicker, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Video footage of the attempted break-in was given to deputies by the property manager.

Police did not say if Cooper was detained, and he is not listed in the Penobscot County Jail inmate search.