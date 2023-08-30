A North Carolina woman injured in a Canton collision last week has died.

Jill Larocque, 54, of Greenville, North Carolina, was a passenger in a 2009 Subaru driven by 75-year-old Paul Brey of Peru, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Brey was driving west on Route 108, near Pleasant Street, about 7:24 p.m. Friday when he crossed the centerline and collided with a 2006 Honda Matrix driven by Sebastiano Policastro of Dixfield, the Sun Journal reported.

Larocque, Brey and Policastro were all taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where Larocque succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, the newspaper reported.

The crash remains under investigation.